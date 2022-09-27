Menu

Crime

Calgary police arrest suspect in connection with July homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 27, 2022 12:44 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police said they arrested a man in relation to a homicide that occurred in July.

Police were called to an alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. on July 3, 2022, and located the man deceased on the road.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Shawn Garry McCormack, police said.

Read more: 34-year-old man identified as victim of upper Mount Royal homicide

Police said the homicide is believed to be a “targeted incident.”

According to the Calgary Police Service, a man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in relation to the homicide and is now being interviewed by investigators.

Police did not name the man but said his identity will be released after charges are formally laid.

Multiple people are also believed to be involved, police said in a Tuesday morning news release.

Read more: Calgary police trying to identify owner of comforter left at July homicide

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly to progress this investigation,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We know that multiple people were involved and we expect to make additional arrests in this case.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Jessika Guse, Global News.

