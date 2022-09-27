Man charged after drugs, weapons seized from Calgary Airbnb

A 31-year-old man has been charged with numerous firearms-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a Calgary Airbnb property over the weekend.
On Saturday, Calgary police said they were called to reports of weapons and drug activity within a bedroom rental in the 1500 block of 5 Street S.W.
Police searched the unit and seized $490,000 worth of illicit drugs, what police believe to be drug distribution equipment and several illegal firearms.
Read more: Calgary police warn gun use outside organized crime is on the rise
In total, police seized:
- Two 9mm pistols
- One .22 caliber pistol
- Seven magazines, one of which contained 31 rounds (10-round legal limit in Canada)
- Ammunition
- Seven kilograms of cocaine
- Cutting agents
- Drug distribution equipment such as scales and packaging
Anthoulah Dessalines, 31, is charged with knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon, possession of restricted/prohibited firearm, knowing possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.
Dessalines was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 24.
Calgary police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments