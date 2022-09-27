Man charged after drugs, weapons seized from Calgary Airbnb

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has been charged with numerous firearms-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a Calgary Airbnb property over the weekend.

On Saturday, Calgary police said they were called to reports of weapons and drug activity within a bedroom rental in the 1500 block of 5 Street S.W.

Police searched the unit and seized $490,000 worth of illicit drugs, what police believe to be drug distribution equipment and several illegal firearms.

In total, police seized:

Two 9mm pistols

One .22 caliber pistol

Seven magazines, one of which contained 31 rounds (10-round legal limit in Canada)

Ammunition

Seven kilograms of cocaine

Cutting agents

Drug distribution equipment such as scales and packaging

Anthoulah Dessalines, 31, is charged with knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon, possession of restricted/prohibited firearm, knowing possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

3:37 ‘Unprecedented territory’: Calgary police chief outlines concerns, next steps amid wave of gun violence ‘Unprecedented territory’: Calgary police chief outlines concerns, next steps amid wave of gun violence – Aug 24, 2022

Dessalines was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 24.

Calgary police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

1 3 View image in gallery mode A 31-year-old man has been charged after Calgary police seized drugs and weapons from an Airbnb property. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service 2 3 View image in gallery mode A 31-year-old man has been charged after Calgary police seized drugs and weapons from an Airbnb property. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service 3 3 View image in gallery mode A 31-year-old man has been charged after Calgary police seized drugs and weapons from an Airbnb property. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service