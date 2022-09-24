Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

19-year search for missing Enoch Cree Nation man coming to an end

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 6:43 pm
Search for Billy Jay Sharphead View image in full screen
The search for Billy Jay Sharphead coming to an end. Tom Vernon/Global News

After nearly two decades of trying to find (William) Billy Jay Sharphead, the historical search for the missing Enoch Cree nation man is coming to an end.

“Its been 19 years and it’s been difficult — it’s difficult to spend everyday thinking about it, so we’re trying to heal as well. We’re trying to do something with our lives rather than have this weighing heavy on our hearts,” Billy’s sister Joanne Sharphead said.

Billy was last seen in 2003 when he was 35-years-old.

Read more: Search planned for central Alberta man missing for 19 years

This weekend, Sharphead’s family, with the help of the Search and Rescue Dog Association of Alberta are searching an area on Enoch Cree Nation, west of Edmonton, in a final attempt to find him.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had searches both large and small, searching all these areas, the cutline, the ski hill, places where he went to camp,” Joanne Sharphead said.

Trending Stories

“Somebody had said way back when, and I can’t remember when but for us to check the pond,” Joanne Sharphead said.

But searching on land with human remains detection dogs and on water after so many years posses challenges.

“It’s extremely difficult. You have all this vegetation that could be covering everything and we’re just hoping that the dogs by training, by luck happen to pick up a scent of something,” Mary-Ann Warren with Search and Rescue Dog Association of Alberta said.

Read more: Sask. group raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous men

Joanne Sharphead said missing and murdered indigenous men is an issue that needs more attention.

“I’m not trying to take away from the women, of course, but I always say our warriors are important and we should be telling their story,” Sharphead said.

She is sharing the story of her beloved brother as a kind man who loved art, his culture and his family.

“We just keep his memory alive because that’s all we can do at this point,” Sharphead said. “It helps us to cope.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagMissing Persons tagyeg tagEnoch Cree Nation tagmissing alberta man tagMissing persons search tagSearch and Rescue Dog Association of Alberta tagBill Jay Sharphead tagMissing Enoch Cree nation man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers