Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta judge overseeing inquiry into teen’s death adjourns to seek more witnesses

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 3:26 pm
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. View image in full screen
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds when he died has adjourned her inquiry in an attempt to hear from more witnesses.

Alexandru Radita was 15 when he died in May 2013 of bacterial sepsis brought on by complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation.

Read more: Judge ponders expanding fatality inquiry into death of starved Calgary teen Alex Radita

His parents, who were found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder, had refused to accept the boy had diabetes when he was diagnosed with the disease in 2000 in British Columbia.

Trending Stories

Provincial court Judge Sharon Van de Veen says she needs to hear from witnesses in B.C. to determine what can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Defence lawyers to stop taking new legal aid files as dispute with Alberta continues

She has suggested there be an alert system if a child stops going to school, as well as wellness checks and more interprovincial agreements to check on the welfare of at-risk children.

Van de Veen says the inquiry will resume once additional witnesses are arranged.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Diabetes tagInquiry tagteen death tagAlexandru Radita tagCalgary teen death tagstarved teen tagteen death inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers