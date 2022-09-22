More police officers to be deployed for University of Guelph homecoming weekend

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend’s homecoming celebrations at the University of Guelph are expected to attract thousands of people to the Royal City.

The centrepiece is the annual homecoming football game at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.

Guelph Police Service announced on Thursday that they will be deploying additional officers to ensure those celebrating are able to do so safely.

They will also be enforcing the city’s nuisance party by-law that makes it illegal to host, attend, permit, continue or refuse to leave a party that promotes unreasonable noise, loud music, littering, damage or destruction of property, public drunkenness, or disorderly conduct.

Police say there have been fines for nuisance parties as well as Liqour Licence and Control Act violations in previous years.

Residents are being asked to report any illegal activity to police.