‘It definitely came as a shock’: Family speaks out after they say 13-year-old critically injured in fight

Send this page to someone via email

Family says a 13-year-old boy is in hospital with critical injuries after a fight broke out over a week ago after school in the town of Bradford, Ont.

Twenty-two-year-old Mohammed Mounir, the brother of Muneer Mounir, said he received a phone call from his sister on Wednesday Sept. 14 saying Muneer was unwell.

READ MORE: Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing, police say

“She let me know that Muneer was not responding to anything. (She was) trying to give him food and orange juice and he dropped it out of his hand and went completely unconscious,” he said.

“It definitely came as a shock.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It definitely came as a shock."

Mounir said he spoke to friends of his brother and he was told a fight had broken out after school and Muneer Mounir was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounir said the Grade 9 student was taken to the Hospital of Sick Children in critical condition.

“The doctor let me know he suffered a blow to the left temple where there was an internal crack on his skull and it caused internal bleeding which led to a blood clot,” his brother said.

South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the incident; an investigation led by the criminal investigation bureau found the teen had been injured in a physical altercation.

READ MORE: Man, 59, killed after helping young female involved in violent altercation in Bradford: police

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault. The name of the accused cannot be released due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Mounir’s brother said the 13-year-old victim was in a coma for three days, but has since awoken.

“Eventually he regained his consciousness and became more aware,” he said.

“Unfortunately his left eye right now does not function. He cannot open his left eye and he cannot smile or use his facial muscles. But he is able to move his fingers and toes and legs. Slowly but surely, he’s showing signs of recovery.”

The family lives in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and is commuting daily to visit the teen in hospital; a GoFundMe has been set up to help with travel and medical expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just a big mess. Everyone is trying to gather their thoughts and their opinions. The overwhelming feeling we have is that we hope Muneer can make it.”

South Simcoe Police is continuing to investigate the incident and the service said it is aware of video of the altercation.

Anyone with information and video is asked to get in touch with police at 905-775-3311 or submit the video anonymously to Crime Stoppers.