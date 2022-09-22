Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada isn’t planning windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies: Guilbeault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada to implement 1st carbon offset market to cut emissions: Environment Minister' Canada to implement 1st carbon offset market to cut emissions: Environment Minister
WATCH: Canada to implement 1st carbon offset market to cut emissions - Environment Minister – Jun 8, 2022

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault isn’t warming to the idea of combating climate change by imposing a windfall tax on the massive profits being posted by Canadian energy companies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week said fossil fuel companies are making massive profits and should be taxed extra to pay for climate action and deliver help to people struggling with their energy and food bills.

Guilbeault says Canada is already ensuring fossil fuel companies pay their fair share toward climate action through carbon pricing and regulations.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ukraine war, energy crisis has Canadians more supportive of oil and gas: poll

That includes an overall cap on oil and gas sector emissions and specific regulations on methane from oil and gas production, and on overall emissions from producing and using gasoline and diesel.

Story continues below advertisement

Global oil prices surged last winter following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, driving up profits for oil and gas companies worldwide.

In the first six months of this year, Canada’s four biggest oil sands producers reported more than $21 billion in profits, more than three times their profits in the same period last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagCanada News tagCanada climate change tagClimate Change Canada tagSteven Guilbeault tagclimate change news tagSteven Guilbeault Canada tagSteven Guilbeault news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers