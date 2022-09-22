Hurricane Fiona to accelerate, bring ‘hurricane force winds’ to Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says hurricane Fiona is continuing northward and is expected to impact Nova Scotia late Friday and Saturday morning.

Fiona is currently located just over 2,000 kilometres south-southwest of Sable Island, sustaining winds of 213 kilometres per hour.

The Category 4 hurricane is currently moving north-northeast at 24 kilometres per hour.

It’s expected that on Thursday, the hurricane will turn northeast and then accelerate.

“This storm is shaping up to be a severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec,” read a 9 a.m. update from Environment Canada.

"Most regions will experience some hurricane force winds."

Fiona is expected to to turn to the northeast and then accelerate, reaching Sable Island on Friday night as it transitions to a post-tropical storm.

It is then forecasted to make landfall over eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island on Saturday morning. The hurricane will reach lower Quebec north shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

Fiona is expected to bring widespread rainfall, between 100 to 200 millimetres, though it could be higher in areas closer to the hurricane’s path.

“Severe winds and rainfall will have major impacts for eastern Prince Edward Island, eastern Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland, eastern Quebec, and southeastern Labrador,” the weather agency said.

Winds are expected to impact the region late Friday and continue on Saturday.

“Similar cyclones of this nature have produced structural damage to buildings,” according to Environment Canada.

Large waves are also expected for coastal areas. In eastern Nova Scotia waves could exceed 10 metres on Friday night, and similar waves will likely reach Newfoundland by Saturday morning. Eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence could see waves higher than 12 metres.

Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians are being urged to get ready as the province awaits the arrival of Fiona.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Jason Mew, the director of Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office’s incident management division, had a simple message: be prepared.

“I cannot stress this enough … prepare today, continue to prepare tomorrow for a very intense event Friday evening into Saturday,” he said Wednesday.

With files from Alex Cooke.

