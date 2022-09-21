COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kingston General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a wing of Kingston General Hospital.

There are currently six COVID-19 positive patients in the Connell 9 unit, where the outbreak has been declared.

KHSC has implemented visitor restrictions and only essential visitors are permitted to visit the unit while the outbreak is ongoing.

“KHSC’s top priority is the safety of our patients, health-care workers and community,” says KHSC in a press release.

“As we continue to see community spread of COVID-19, KHSC thanks everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.”

Story continues below advertisement

KFL&A Public Health has been notified of the outbreak, and KHSC is notifying affected patients, visitors and staff.

Contact tracing and testing is also being carried out to patients and staff in the Connell 9 unit.