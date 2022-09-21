Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kingston General Hospital

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 4:06 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital. Global News

Ontario’s Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a wing of Kingston General Hospital.

There are currently six COVID-19 positive patients in the Connell 9 unit, where the outbreak has been declared.

Read more: Lack of parking near Kingston General Hospital leaves hospital staff frustrated

KHSC has implemented visitor restrictions and only essential visitors are permitted to visit the unit while the outbreak is ongoing.

“KHSC’s top priority is the safety of our patients, health-care workers and community,” says KHSC in a press release.

“As we continue to see community spread of COVID-19, KHSC thanks everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.”

Read more: Staff shortages impact Kingston General Hospital, Hotel Dieu over long weekend

KFL&A Public Health has been notified of the outbreak, and KHSC is notifying affected patients, visitors and staff.

Contact tracing and testing is also being carried out to patients and staff in the Connell 9 unit.

Click to play video: 'Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border, sources say' Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border, sources say
