Mission Services of London announces new executive director

After 12 years, Peter Rozeluk has announced his retirement as executive director of Mission Services of London (MSL) and Ericka Ayala Ronson, current director of development and communications, will be stepping up to the plate on Oct. 14.

“The Board is deeply grateful to Peter for his countless contributions, wisdom and leadership over the past 12 years,” said Allen page, president of the MSL board of directors.

“He has navigated the challenges — and opportunities — that come with his role with steadfastness, leaving MSL well positioned for the future.”

Rozeluk, not having anything to do with the selection, said he couldn’t be more thrilled that following a national search, “we find someone who’s right in our backyard.”

“The Board undertook a prayerful and rigorous process during which Ericka distinguished herself as the Board’s choice to lead MSL through the next phase of its evolution,” Page said.

“Her resourcefulness, relationship-building skills and ease for communicating with various stakeholders make her a tremendous asset as a senior leader.”

Ronson, born in El Savador, immigrated to London, Ont., in 1996. She said that being involved in the non-profit sector isn’t a job, for her, it’s a calling.

“My hope for the future of MLS is that it continues to fill the needs of the most vulnerable in our community,” she said. “We have a long history of doing that we have been around for 71 years already, and that legacy is not lost on me.”

“We are an organization that seeks to journey alongside the men, women and children that we help,” Ronson continued.

“The struggles might change over time, but you know the need is still here and I just hope that we will be able to continue to evolve and bring the dedication and the level of excellence that we have over the past into the future.”

Founded in 1951, MSL is a Christian, faith-based, non-profit, social service agency working to serve London and surrounding areas with a staff of over 150 people, and more than 200 monthly volunteers.

Rozeluk reflected on his tenure and how London has stepped up to help those in the community over the years.

“It’s a community effort and a collaborative effort,” he said. “I’ve been struck over the last 12 years of how much collaboration and partnership and work there is among nonprofits. So that’s a testament to all of the organizations in the city.”