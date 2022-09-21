Police arrest Barrie, Ont. man for impaired driving in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say a 51-year-old is charged with impaired driving after an incident in downtown Barrie on Tuesday.

Police say just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday an officer on routine patrol in the area heard the sound of screeching tires in the area of Maple Avenue and Dunlop Street West.

Officers reported that a car was parked sideways in the middle of the intersection.

“The officer suspected that the driver might be impaired, but the driver failed to comply with requests from the officer. Officer was assisted by citizens on scene until additional police arrived,” said Jennett Mays, corporate communications co-ordinator with the Barrie Police Service.

A 51-year-old Barrie man was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by drugs and assaulting a police officer.

The man has since been released from police custody with a court date scheduled for October.

“It’s always concerning when we do have any reports of impaired drivers and it’s something that we do encourage the public to be aware of at all times, that driving after you’ve consumed drugs or alcohol is not safe at any time,” Mays said.