Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police find multiple weapons and explosives after two Regina men arrested

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 2:07 pm
Regina police said they found multiple weapons and explosives after responding to an incident on Monday.
Regina police said they found multiple weapons and explosives after responding to an incident on Monday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said two men are facing multiple weapons and explosives charges after an incident at a Regina business on Monday.

A business in the 21 block of Broad Street reported around 7:50 a.m. that a man was trying to steal items.

Read more: Saskatchewan ICE unit charges man with luring a child

The complainant said the man was told to leave, but the man showed a knife, then headed to the alleyway with another man.

Police detained both men.

Officers said one man had a hatchet, a knife, and two improvised incendiary devices on him. The other man had knives and ammunition on him.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was under conditions not to have explosives and the other was under conditions not to have ammunition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Thousands of grams of drugs seized from vehicle on Hwy 11 in Regina

Danton Bitternose, 26, of Lestock district, was charged with breach of a release order; possession of break-in instruments; unlawful possession of explosives; and possession of explosive substance contrary to a prohibition order.

Ethan Fiddler, 20, of Regina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon; and two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Bitternose made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, and Fiddler was released with a future court date of Nov. 7.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police charge 2 after investigation into 3D-printed guns' Calgary police charge 2 after investigation into 3D-printed guns
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagWeapons tagArrests tagExplosives tagKnives tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers