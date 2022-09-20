Police find multiple weapons and explosives after two Regina men arrested

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said two men are facing multiple weapons and explosives charges after an incident at a Regina business on Monday.

A business in the 21 block of Broad Street reported around 7:50 a.m. that a man was trying to steal items.

The complainant said the man was told to leave, but the man showed a knife, then headed to the alleyway with another man.

Police detained both men.

Officers said one man had a hatchet, a knife, and two improvised incendiary devices on him. The other man had knives and ammunition on him.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was under conditions not to have explosives and the other was under conditions not to have ammunition.

Read more: Thousands of grams of drugs seized from vehicle on Hwy 11 in Regina

Danton Bitternose, 26, of Lestock district, was charged with breach of a release order; possession of break-in instruments; unlawful possession of explosives; and possession of explosive substance contrary to a prohibition order.

Ethan Fiddler, 20, of Regina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon; and two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Bitternose made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, and Fiddler was released with a future court date of Nov. 7.