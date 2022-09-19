‘It’s insulting’: Indigenous people respond to Queen’s moment of silence in Calgary schools

Send this page to someone via email

While tributes and public gestures honoring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place around the world, there was a commemoration of her passing that some felt was unnecessary.

Michelle Robinson leads the Reconciliation Action Group. She is condemning a moment of silence observes in some Calgary schools.

“They can love the Queen and worship her, but I don’t worship people who perpetuate genocide.”

Robinson spoke to Global News at the city hall memorial for the children who died in residential schools.

“We have dead children that never made it home thanks to the policies of the crown. So to expect my people to give solace to the royal family that perpetuated this harm, there’s no way I would give them a moment of silence,” Robinson said.

“There’s no way I could have said nothing on this day. It’s absolutely atrocious the CBE would think it is acceptable.”

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) officials said in honour of the provincial day of mourning, schools were expected to engage in the moment of silence but acknowledged there may be different experiences with the monarchy.

In a statement the CBE said: “Schools were also encouraged to have discussions of Her late Majesty in the classroom regarding her life and public service, and what students will remember about her. ”

“Depending on the grade level, these conversations could include discussions of colonialism and the historical impact of the monarchy.”

Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) teachers and students were encouraged to participate in activities on Monday, to recognize and honour the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Schools could choose to recognize this historic event in a variety of ways. For example, teachers could share the live stream of the Alberta Legislature ceremony, participate in a discussion about Her late Majesty’s life and public service or observe a moment of silence,” CCSD said.

“I want you having to imagine having to salute your abuser,” Robinson said. “It’s quite insulting to have children and teachers and staff directly harmed by the policies of the queen be expected to give a moment of silence to the queen.”

