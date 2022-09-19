Menu

Canada

Russia summons Canadian ambassador, says embassy in Ottawa was attacked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2022 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls for investigation, transparency into mass graves found in Ukraine' Trudeau calls for investigation, transparency into mass graves found in Ukraine
WATCH: Trudeau calls for investigation, transparency into mass graves found in Ukraine

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s ambassador on Monday, saying an unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa.

Moscow claims Ottawa police have turned a blind eye to “aggressive demonstrators” blocking public access to the embassy’s consular section.

In a Russian-language statement Monday afternoon, the ministry says authorities aren’t doing enough to prevent or detain those committing “hostile actions” against Russia’s diplomatic staff.

Read more: Russia’s war on Ukraine has put Arctic defence back on Canada’s agenda. Here’s why

The statement does not specify when these incidents are alleged to have taken place but argues they amount to criminal acts and that Canada is not upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Moscow has summoned Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire, a move meant to formally register Russia’s growing ire with Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that Russia’s actions since invading Ukraine “clearly include war crimes,” noting reports of mass graves.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
