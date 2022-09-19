Woman in hospital after drive-by shooting in Calgary’s trendy Kensington district

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in the Kensington area early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Monte Carlo Lounge and Bar on 322 10 Street N.W. for reports of shots fired from a vehicle into the business.

The Calgary Police Service said two people, a man and woman, were injured. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now stable, police said.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Monday morning release.

CPS said it encourages witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers.

