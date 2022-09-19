Menu

Crime

Woman in hospital after drive-by shooting in Calgary’s trendy Kensington district

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 19, 2022 1:50 pm
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a drive-by shooting in Kensington that sent one woman to hospital early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a drive-by shooting in Kensington that sent one woman to hospital early Sunday morning. Global News

A woman is in hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in the Kensington area early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Monte Carlo Lounge and Bar on 322 10 Street N.W. for reports of shots fired from a vehicle into the business.

Read more: Calgary police looking for help finding man, vehicle occupants related to July shooting

The Calgary Police Service said two people, a man and woman, were injured. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now stable, police said.

Trending Stories

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Monday morning release.

CPS said it encourages witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
