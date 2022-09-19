Cops for Kids participants raise $375,000 in 1,000-km ride

Send this page to someone via email

Cops for Kids riders have returned home after a 10-day journey that took them through southern B.C. on a fundraising mission.

RCMP said that during the ride, which started Sept. 9, the group climbed the Anarchist and Blueberry Paulson mountain passes with steep elevation gains. They contended with smoky skies in Grand Forks and Nelson, then fought through the pouring rain on Highway 3 between Creston and Cranbrook.

Cooler weather brought the riders home to the Okanagan through Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon.

“Our dedicated team of riders spent the last year training for the 1,000 km cycle and organized fundraising initiatives along the way,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their lasting commitment is a true testament to the character of this group of 24 riders. During this year’s event, two of our members were recalled to duty due to emergent operational requirements in their own home communities. Though these members left our ranks mid-ride, their spirit remained with the team.”

Meeting Cops for Kids Little Ambassadors at the various community landings was the highlight of the trip for all involved. The ride raises money and awareness for children facing illness, disability or traumatic crises within southeastern B.C.

“Hearing the stories of their challenges and seeing their smiles remind the riders of the reason they joined the cause,” RCMP said.

“These families rely on Cops for Kids throughout the year and, thanks to the fundraising efforts by all involved, the event raised $375,000 for 2022.”

Since 2001, Cops for Kids has raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.