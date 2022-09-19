Cambridge woman charged in Guelph robbery case

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cambridge woman is facing charges after a robbery was reported in Guelph.

Guelph police were called a business on Woodlawn Road West early Monday.

Investigators say a woman went to the store at around 1:25 a.m.

They say a store employee attempted to stop her as she was leaving the business with $250 in merchandise.

She then reportedly uttered a threat and brandished what was believed to be a needle.

Officers arrived and located the woman at a nearby business.

The 35-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement