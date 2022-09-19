Cambridge woman charged in Guelph robbery case

A Cambridge woman is facing charges after a robbery was reported in Guelph.
Guelph police were called a business on Woodlawn Road West early Monday.
Investigators say a woman went to the store at around 1:25 a.m.
They say a store employee attempted to stop her as she was leaving the business with $250 in merchandise.
She then reportedly uttered a threat and brandished what was believed to be a needle.
Officers arrived and located the woman at a nearby business.
The 35-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
