3 stabbed at wedding including bride and father, Quebec provincial police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A bride, her father and a wedding guest were stabbed in front of friends and family at a wedding on Saturday evening in Saint-Pie, Que., in the province’s Montérégie region.

According to provincial police, a 27-year-old man — who has since been arrested — stabbed a woman, who police believe is the suspect’s partner, and then the bride and her father. The incident happened around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman and 6-month-old baby found dead in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.: police

All three victims were hospitalized and health authorities say there is no threat to their life.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the suspect fled the scene but was later found and arrested at 2 a.m. hiding in nearby woods.

Several wedding guests who witnessed the incident will be met by authorities as well.

Story continues below advertisement