Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 stabbed at wedding including bride and father, Quebec provincial police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac' Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

A bride, her father and a wedding guest were stabbed in front of friends and family at a wedding on Saturday evening in Saint-Pie, Que., in the province’s Montérégie region.

According to provincial police, a 27-year-old man — who has since been arrested — stabbed a woman, who police believe is the suspect’s partner, and then the bride and her father. The incident happened around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman and 6-month-old baby found dead in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.: police

All three victims were hospitalized and health authorities say there is no threat to their life.

Trending Stories

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the suspect fled the scene but was later found and arrested at 2 a.m. hiding in nearby woods.

Several wedding guests who witnessed the incident will be met by authorities as well.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac' Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagWedding tagQuebec police tagMonteregie tagFather tagStabbed tagFather of the bride tagSaint-Pie tagbride stabbed tagquebec wedding stabbing tagwedding stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers