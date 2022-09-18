Menu

World

Southeastern Taiwan hit by strong earthquake, hundreds still trapped

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee Reuters
Posted September 18, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Restraint doesn't mean Taiwan won't counter China: President Tsai Ing-wen' Restraint doesn't mean Taiwan won't counter China: President Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday the country would show restraint in the face of “Chinese provocations,” but could take “strong countermeasures” if needed. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite protestations from the government in Taipei, has carried out military exercises around the island in August – Aug 30, 2022

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday’s quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Read more: U.S. reportedly mulls sanctions against China to deter Taiwan invasion

Taiwan’s fire department said all four people were rescued from a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said six carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, but the fire department said there were no injuries.

More than 600 people are trapped on the scenic Chike and Liushishi mountain areas by blocked roads, though there were no injuries and rescuers were working to reopen the roads, the department said.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for Taiwan after the tremor but later lifted the alert. Japan’s weather agency lifted a tsunami warning for part of Okinawa prefecture.

Click to play video: 'Taiwan stages live-fire military exercises in face of China threat, ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival' Taiwan stages live-fire military exercises in face of China threat, ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Taiwan stages live-fire military exercises in face of China threat, ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival – Sep 6, 2022

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei, and aftershocks have continued to jolt the island.

Science parks in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, home to major semiconductor factories, said there was no impact on operations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said there was “no known significant impact for now”.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Martin Quin Pollard, Sam Nussey and Anirudh Saligrama; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christian Schmollinger)

© 2022 Reuters
