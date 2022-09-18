Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman, 20, injured in Sunday morning Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 9:47 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to hospital in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and Queen Street West at around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Read more: Toronto shooting sends man to hospital on Friday night: police

Police said a woman in her 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics, who told Global News her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officers urged anyone with information to contact Toronto police’s 14 Division.

