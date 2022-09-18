Woman, 20, injured in Sunday morning Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to hospital in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and Queen Street West at around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police said a woman in her 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics, who told Global News her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officers urged anyone with information to contact Toronto police’s 14 Division.

SHOOTING:

Augusta Av + Queen St West

*4:13am*

– Police are on scene investigating

– Woman in her 20s was located with a gunshot wound

– She has been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS14Div 416-808-1400#GO1816266

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2022

