Woman, 20, injured in Sunday morning Toronto shooting

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to hospital in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and Queen Street West at around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Read more: Toronto shooting sends man to hospital on Friday night: police
Read More
Police said a woman in her 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics, who told Global News her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Trending Stories
Officers urged anyone with information to contact Toronto police’s 14 Division.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments