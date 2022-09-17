Menu



World

Trudeau, ministers to attend 77th Session of the U.N. General Assembly next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 6:31 pm
justin trudeau View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks back to the meeting room after a break during the second day of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.

Trudeau’s office issued a statement on Saturday saying he will attend the opening of the session’s High-Level General Debate on Tuesday, noting he will highlight Canada’s ongoing work to tackle the global food security crisis that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will take part in the “Christchurch Call Summit” later that day — alongside New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron — where he will reiterate Canada’s pledge to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

On Wednesday, the prime minister will attend a conference held by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The PMO says Trudeau will also host a meeting with Caribbean and regional partners to promote support for Haiti’s stability and sustainable development.

The statement notes the Canadian delegation will include Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
