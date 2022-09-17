Menu

Comments

Canada

Woman’s body pulled from water near Etobicoke’s Marie Curtis Park: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 9:43 am
Emergency services attended Marie Curtis Park on Saturday morning after a body was spotted in the water. View image in full screen
Emergency services attended Marie Curtis Park on Saturday morning after a body was spotted in the water. Global News

Police are working to identify a body pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they received reports at around 7 a.m. of a body in the water near Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke’s Long Branch area.

Read more: Police recover body from water near Ontario Place

Emergency services arrived at the scene and removed a body from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, but police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroners investigation is now underway, according to police.

Officers are in the process of attempting to identify the woman and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s 22 Division.

