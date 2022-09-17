Woman’s body pulled from water near Etobicoke’s Marie Curtis Park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are working to identify a body pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they received reports at around 7 a.m. of a body in the water near Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke’s Long Branch area.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and removed a body from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, but police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroners investigation is now underway, according to police.

Officers are in the process of attempting to identify the woman and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s 22 Division.

Story continues below advertisement

MARINE RESCUE: UPDATE

Marie Curtis Park

– A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– This is now a Coroners investigation

– Officers are making efforts to identify the woman

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS22Div 416-808-2200

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2022