Canada

Police search for 65-year-old who disappeared this week in Burnaby

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 9:07 pm
Rajesh Verma, 65, was last seen on Thurs. Sept. 15, 2022 is the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue at 3:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Rajesh Verma, 65, was last seen on Thurs. Sept. 15, 2022 is the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who disappeared Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.

Rajesh Verma was last seen by family in the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

It is “out of character” for Verma not to check in with relatives for this amount of time and they are “very concerned,” police said in a Friday news release.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP seek help finding missing 39-year-old not seen in two weeks

Verma was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shit, black running shoes with white soles and dark blue pants. He is described as five-foot-six with brown eyes and grey hair that is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

