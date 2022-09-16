Police search for 65-year-old who disappeared this week in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who disappeared Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.

Rajesh Verma was last seen by family in the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

It is “out of character” for Verma not to check in with relatives for this amount of time and they are “very concerned,” police said in a Friday news release.

Verma was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shit, black running shoes with white soles and dark blue pants. He is described as five-foot-six with brown eyes and grey hair that is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 Burnaby shooting has all the hallmarks of a gang hit Burnaby shooting has all the hallmarks of a gang hit