Canada

Power outage planned for Kelowna on Saturday morning

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 7:28 pm
Power lines at a FortisBC substation in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Power lines at a FortisBC substation in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

Several hundred people in Kelowna will temporarily be without power on Saturday morning.

FortisBC says the power will be turned off in the Mission area, along Gordon Drive. The outage will start at 9 a.m., and will last about four hours.

The energy company says around 700 customers will be affected.

Power restored to Jasper while Chetamon wildfire remains active

According to FortisBC, the outage is required so crews can replace a power pole that was damaged in a motor vehicle accident late Thursday night.

It added that the pole was being supported on Friday by a bucket truck to keep the power on for local schools and residents.

FortisBC’s website has a page dedicated to power outages.

