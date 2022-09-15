Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police officer under criminal investigation after trip

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 10:33 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD officer under criminal investigation after an off-duty weekend away with other officers' VPD officer under criminal investigation after an off-duty weekend away with other officers
A criminal investigation is underway, along with a police act investigation, following a bizarre weekend trip involving a number of off- duty Vancouver police officers. Sources tell Global News it involves drunk driving, crashing a car and threatening his travelling companions with a knife. Catherine Urquhart has the details.

A criminal investigation is underway, along with a Police Act investigation, following a bizarre weekend trip involving a number of off-duty Vancouver police officers.

About three weeks ago, a group of officers gathered for a weekend getaway in Agassiz, B.C. Mid-way through that trip, however, sources told Global News something went terribly wrong.

One member allegedly left, driving impaired and rolling his vehicle down an embankment.

Then that member walked back to where his colleagues were and allegedly threatened them with a knife, prompting a call to the RCMP.

Sources told Global News that before the Mounties attended, two Vancouver police sergeants arrived on the scene and took the officer into their care.

In a statement, Agassiz RCMP told Global News that members “responded to a complaint of impaired driving on the morning of August 20, 2022 in the Hemlock Valley area. During the course of this investigation, further allegations of criminal offences surfaced and are actively being investigated by the Agassiz RCMP.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver' Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver
Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver

Read more: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say

Global News has confirmed the officer at the centre of this incident was previously involved in a shooting and was placed on desk duty.

Vancouver police did not comment on the officer’s fitness for the job, saying in a statement that “officers who experience traumatic events and workplace stress receive peer support and professional psychological support through the VPD. We have other health and wellness initiatives, including police facility dogs, athletic therapy programs, and critical incident stress management teams.”

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner refused to comment on the matter.

Its investigation is now on hold pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver Police Department tagvancouver police investigation tagVancouver Police officer tagVPD Investigation tagVancouver investigation tagVpd Officer tagVancouver police officer investigated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers