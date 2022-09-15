Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winless McMaster Marauders visit Waterloo Warriors Saturday

By Ted Michaels Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 6:53 pm
The 0-3 McMaster Marauders will be looking for their first win on Saturday when they travel to Waterloo to take on the Warriors. View image in full screen
The 0-3 McMaster Marauders will be looking for their first win on Saturday when they travel to Waterloo to take on the Warriors. @McMasterSports

It’s about as close to a must-win as you can get.

The 0-3 McMaster Marauders meet the 1-1 Waterloo Warriors this Saturday at Warrior Field.

After forfeiting the first two games of the season due to an ineligible player, the Marauders lost 20-14 to Ottawa last week.

After the loss to Ottawa, head coach Stefan Ptaszek said, “If we want to have a shot, we’ve got to find a way to win four of our last five and certainly some of our best opponents are coming down the pipe. So we’ll circle the wagon and work towards doing that.

“It’s one day at a time.”

Read more: McMaster Marauders forfeit first 2 football games over ineligible player

Story continues below advertisement

“The best way to start building towards that is to get a win against Waterloo. We got a bye week coming that we desperately need and so if we can beat Waterloo and get to the bye 1-3, that means we’ve got to win three out of four on the backside. We’ve got the ability to do that.”

Trending Stories

If the Marauders are indeed to do that, they need to be better offensively. While they’ve averaged 399 yards per game, they’ve only scored five touchdowns in three games, only one of them a rushing TD.

Waterloo leads the OUA in average points scored per game, with 38, while McMaster has averaged just 23 points per game.

McMaster is 54-19-1 all-time against Waterloo.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'High school football coach accused of sex crimes handed two new charges, Winnipeg police say' High school football coach accused of sex crimes handed two new charges, Winnipeg police say
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagWaterloo news tagOUA tagHamilton sports tagMcMaster Marauders tagOntario University Athletics tagmcmaster football tagWaterloo Warriors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers