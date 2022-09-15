Winless McMaster Marauders visit Waterloo Warriors Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s about as close to a must-win as you can get.

The 0-3 McMaster Marauders meet the 1-1 Waterloo Warriors this Saturday at Warrior Field.

After forfeiting the first two games of the season due to an ineligible player, the Marauders lost 20-14 to Ottawa last week.

After the loss to Ottawa, head coach Stefan Ptaszek said, “If we want to have a shot, we’ve got to find a way to win four of our last five and certainly some of our best opponents are coming down the pipe. So we’ll circle the wagon and work towards doing that.

“It’s one day at a time.”

“The best way to start building towards that is to get a win against Waterloo. We got a bye week coming that we desperately need and so if we can beat Waterloo and get to the bye 1-3, that means we’ve got to win three out of four on the backside. We’ve got the ability to do that.”

If the Marauders are indeed to do that, they need to be better offensively. While they’ve averaged 399 yards per game, they’ve only scored five touchdowns in three games, only one of them a rushing TD.

Waterloo leads the OUA in average points scored per game, with 38, while McMaster has averaged just 23 points per game.

McMaster is 54-19-1 all-time against Waterloo.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.

