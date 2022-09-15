Applications open for Toronto restaurants to participate in Winterlicious 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it has opened up applications for restaurants to take part in the Winterlicious program for 2023 following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Winterlicious will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, 2023.

The city said the applications will be accepted for two weeks until Thursday, Sept. 29 at 11:49 p.m.

The popular program took a pause in 2021 and 2022 amid the pandemic.

“Winterlicious 2023 has been designed to make it easier for restaurants to participate and to encourage more Toronto residents to dine in and celebrate the city’s diverse culinary scene,” the city said in a news release.

Restaurants that would like to participate in Winterlicious can apply online and review criteria. Accepted applicants will be notified by late October, the city said.

The city said changes were made to Summerlicious in 2022 that now apply to Winterlicious 2023, including waived fees for all participating restaurants, greater flexibility for restaurants to set menus/price points and a simplified online application.

“The program will help the local industry generate much-needed revenue, while also encouraging people to enjoy indoor dining again,” the city said.

