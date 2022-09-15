SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Putin, Xi meeting in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war overshadows security summit

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 15, 2022 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Russia potentially courts China for reinforcements in Ukraine invasion' Russia potentially courts China for reinforcements in Ukraine invasion
WATCH: Russia potentially courts China for reinforcements in Ukraine invasion

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asia gathered Thursday in Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

The meeting Friday of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization is overshadowed by Putin’s attack on Ukraine and strains in China’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory.

Read more: China’s Xi expected to discuss Ukraine with Putin in 1st foreign trip since COVID

The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

Putin and Xi were due to meet one-on-one and discuss Ukraine, according to the Russian president’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

Story continues below advertisement

Xi’s government, which said it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow before the invasion, has refused to criticize the attack. Beijing and India are buying more Russian oil and gas, which helps Moscow offset the impact of Western sanctions.

Click to play video: 'Russian troops retreat amid swift Ukrainian eastern counteroffensive' Russian troops retreat amid swift Ukrainian eastern counteroffensive
Russian troops retreat amid swift Ukrainian eastern counteroffensive

China “states explicitly that it understands the reasons that forced Russia to launch a special military operation,” Ushakov said Thursday, according to the Russian news agency ITAR-Tass.

Trending Stories

Putin planned to meet Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ITAR-Tass said, citing Ushakov.

There was no indication whether Modi might meet Xi. Chinese-Indian relations are strained due to clashes between soldiers from the two sides in a dispute over a border in a remote area of the Himalayas.

Other SCO governments include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan, says he is ‘always ready’ to visit China' Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan, says he is ‘always ready’ to visit China
Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan, says he is ‘always ready’ to visit China

The meeting planned to consider an application by Iran, an observer of the group, to become a full member, according to ITAR-Tass.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which has the status of “dialogue partner,” was also in attendance.

Putin and Erdogan planned on Friday to “evaluate the effectiveness” of a deal under which wheat exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea resumed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to ITAR-Tass.

Read more: Russia to launch wide-ranging military drills with China, India and others

The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy. Xi has given few details, but U.S. officials complain it echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The region is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

On Thursday, Xi met with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and said Beijing supports the “early operation” of a planned railway linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China’s economic inroads into Central Asia have fueled unease in Russia, which sees the region as its sphere of influence.

Xi made a one-day visit Wednesday to Kazakhstan en route to Uzbekistan. Pope Francis was in Kazakhstan, but they didn’t meet.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagChina tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine war tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagXi Jinping tagrussia china tagShanghai Cooperation Organization tagxi putin meeting tagUzbekistan summit tagXi Putin summit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers