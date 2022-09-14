Hamilton finalizes nuisance party bylaw ahead of homecoming weekend 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone looking to organize, host, promote or attend a large unsanctioned party in Hamilton, is now on notice.

City council has officially approved a nuisance party bylaw, largely in response to troublesome events that have taken place in the neighbourhoods around McMaster University on homecoming weekend.

The bylaw includes zero tolerance within a special enforcement zone around the university, that will be in place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

Monica Ciriello, Hamilton’s director of licensing and bylaw services, says fines for a first offence “could be something from $500, all the way up to $10,000, depending on the severity of what is occurring.”

“It would apply to an individual that is hosting, sponsoring or promoting, so it wouldn’t be just the attendee,” she says.

Public drunkenness and urination, property damage, excessive noise, obstructing traffic and illegal open burning and illegal use of fireworks are among the activities used to define a nuisance party within the City of Hamilton bylaw.

“HPS (Hamilton Police Service) is the only one that can declare a party nuisance,” Ciriello says. “However, enforcement can be done by both MLE (Municipal Law Enforcement) officers, as well as HPS.”

“We encourage everyone in our community to appreciate the importance of being responsible hosts and considerate guests, which means respecting homes and properties in their neighbourhoods,” Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says.