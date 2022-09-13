Menu

Canada

N.S. to observe National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces Canada will get national holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death' Trudeau announces Canada will get national holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Canada will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning on Sept. 19. The national holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K. “Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” he said.

The province of Nova Scotia will observe Monday, Sept. 19 as a provincial holiday for a National Day of Mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

“Nova Scotia joins the Government of Canada and other provinces recognizing September 19 as a day to honour and pay tribute to the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier in the day that Sept. 19 would be a federal holiday for a National Day of Mourning, and said discussions are underway with the provinces, which make their own decisions about whether to grant provincial holidays in tandem with federal ones.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

According to the Nova Scotia release, provincial government offices, public schools and regulated child-care facilities will be closed, while health-care services, appointments and procedures will remain operational.

“Businesses will have the choice, as they do on other occasions, to remain open,” the release said.

Click to play video: 'Death of Queen Elizabeth prompts discussions about Crown-Indigenous relations' Death of Queen Elizabeth prompts discussions about Crown-Indigenous relations
Death of Queen Elizabeth prompts discussions about Crown-Indigenous relations

Also that day, a multi-faith memorial service for the queen will be held in Halifax at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. The service will be open to the public and guests are asked to be seated by 1:30 p.m.

Since it is designated a federal holiday, it will be a holiday for federal government employees, but it will not automatically apply to workers in federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines.

Read more: Nova Scotia accession ceremony recognizes King Charles III as head of state

The national holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K., and Sept. 19 will also be a bank holiday in the U.K.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. have also announced they will observe the National Day of Mourning.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
