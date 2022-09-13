New mural to be installed on Division St. in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents living in the lower Division Street portion of Kingston will soon have a new piece of art to gaze over.

As part of new construction at 168 Division St., a new mural will be created by internationally renowned artist, Peru Dyer Jalea.

The city says it’s the first-ever public/private partnership which also involves Highpoint Developments.

“Peru’s mural brings vibrancy to the area of Princess and Division streets, providing viewers a break from their daily routine and inviting them into their own imagination,” says Danika Lochhead, manager, arts and sector development.

“The mural aims to encourage an appreciation of interconnectedness and sense of pride: look closely, and you’ll see Kingston written within the design.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Kingston rejects proposed housing development on contaminated provincially protected wetland Kingston rejects proposed housing development on contaminated provincially protected wetland