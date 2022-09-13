Menu

Canada

New mural to be installed on Division St. in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:23 pm
A rendering of a proposed mural to be created at 168. Division St. View image in full screen
A rendering of a proposed mural to be created at 168. Division St. City of Kingston

Residents living in the lower Division Street portion of Kingston will soon have a new piece of art to gaze over.

As part of new construction at 168 Division St., a new mural will be created by internationally renowned artist, Peru Dyer Jalea.

The city says it’s the first-ever public/private partnership which also involves Highpoint Developments.

“Peru’s mural brings vibrancy to the area of Princess and Division streets, providing viewers a break from their daily routine and inviting them into their own imagination,” says Danika Lochhead, manager, arts and sector development.

“The mural aims to encourage an appreciation of interconnectedness and sense of pride: look closely, and you’ll see Kingston written within the design.”

