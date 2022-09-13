Three men hospitalized following trio of overnight shootings in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Three overnight shootings took place in downtown Montreal early Tuesday, and two of the incidents sent three men to hospital.

At around midnight between Monday and Tuesday, police discovered a 38 year-old-male, shot in the upper body, in Place Émilie-Gamelin in downtown Montreal. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

According to witnesses, at least one suspect was seen firing a gun in the direction of the victim before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

Thirty minutes later, at around 12:30 a.m., police received reports of gunfire on 31st Avenue near Beaubien Street East in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. Police found several bullet holes in a parked vehicle and shell casings on the ground. There were no reported injuries.

A third shooting took place a short time later at around 2 a.m., on Saint-Denis Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard, also in downtown Montreal. Responding to a 911 call, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body, and a 26-year-old man, who had been shot in the lower body. Both were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 34-year-old, each known to police, were arrested at the scene.

All three incidents remain under investigation.