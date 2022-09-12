Eligible Manitobans can book bivalent vaccine appointments Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans who are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine can begin booking appointments as of 9 a.m. Monday.

The vaccine, which was developed to protect against both the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant, was approved by Health Canada late last month.

Manitobans 65 and older are eligible, as are Indigenous adults, and people 18 or older with higher-risk medical conditions, including those who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

Health-care workers, care home and assisted living residents, and fire and paramedic first responders are also included in the first wave of eligibility.

To get the bivalent vaccine, Manitobans must have completed their primary two doses of vaccine, and it’s recommended that you wait six months since a previous dose of vaccine (or a COVID infection).

Appointments can be made through the online booking tool.

The province has said it expects to be able to expand eligibility for the bivalent vaccine to all adult Manitobans in the coming weeks.

Monday also marks the date when anyone aged 12 and older is eligible to receive a booster of the original vaccine if they want one.

