Calgary Sikhs ride to Sundre to for goodwill gesture after float controversy

A group of around 100 members of Calgary’s Sikh community rode motorbikes to Sundre on Saturday in an effort to bring a message of peace and unity, all while raising money for local charities.

The catalyst behind the ride was a float that appeared in the town’s rodeo parade in June.

The float included a white man dressed up in a fake beard and turban sitting on a manure spreader with the words “The Liberal” painted on the side, supposedly depicting NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The float was criticized by many on social media, including including conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan. The Forest Lawn representative condemned the float on Twitter, calling it “absolutely disgusting,” adding “these acts have no place in Canada.”

Liberal MP for Calgary Skyview George Chahal called shame on those responsible.

Jason Nixon, the UCP MLA for Rimbey–Rocky Mountain House–Sundre called it racist on Twitter.

“I strongly condemn the racist float that appeared in the Sundre parade. Discrimination has no place in Sundre of anywhere in AB” read the tweet on June 26.

I strongly condemn the racist float that appeared in the Sundre parade. Discrimination has no place in Sundre or anywhere in AB. I have been assured by parade organizers this float was not approved, & that they are putting measures in place so this does not happen in the future. — Jason Nixon (@JasonNixonAB) June 26, 2022

The owner of the manure spreader gathered with others to greet the riders as they came into town on Saturday.

Lynne Hoff said the float was just meant to bring some levity to the parade.

“It wasn’t a personal attack or an attack by the community on any segment of our Canadian population,” Hoff said. “I’m really disappointed that Sundre was depicted as anything like racist.

“The float brought laughter and applause all the way down the parade route,” Hoff said.

The message behind the float was blown out of proportion, she said. “I believe that the media and some very outspoken left-leaning people have blown this way up and made a tempest in a teapot.”

Kulbir Singh Chawla lives in Sundre. He joined others gathered to watch the riders come into town. He said he saw the float as political satire.

“I support the float very much. It was not racist because it was not meant to be against the Sikh religion or Jagmeet Singh,” Chawla said.

The riders gathered at the town hall where there were greeted by the town’s mayor.

“We just believe this is good for Sundre to have this event,” said Richard Warnock.

“The float is in the past and we really want it to stay there,” Warnock said.

The president of the Dashmesh Culture Centre spoke to the crowd along with Sundre’s mayor and Calgary MP George Chahal.

Amanpreet Singh Gill said the float’s appearance in the Sundre parade was unfortunate but he just wants to move forward now.

“We understand it was political satire so this is good that on a nice weekend we can have a ride to help charities,” said Gill.

“The main message is unity and love for humanity and to benefit charities throughout Alberta and an opportunity for the Sikh community to get out and have conversations with Albertans about who Sikhs are.”

The Sikh community donated $22,000 to two Sundre non-profit groups at the rally on Saturday.

Gill said this was a good opportunity for the Sikh community and the town of Sundre to come together, share some traditional food and learn more about each other.

The plan is for the ride to become an annual fundraiser that benefits other Alberta towns in the future.