Ancaster, Ont. lottery winner says some of his $448K win will go to a new vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ancaster, Ont., man says his six figure lottery win in August was his first major win from a game he plays weekly.

James Browne, a 72-year-old retiree, revealed a new car is one of his future purchases to be made courtesy of his $448,000 Lottario win.

“I checked my ticket multiple times to make sure it was real. I was very calm and a bit nervous,” Browne said after confirming the win.

He anticipates he’ll be frugal with most of his remaining cash, likely parking it in savings.

The winning ticket was purchased mid-August at Fortino’s on Wilson Street in Ancaster.

Story continues below advertisement