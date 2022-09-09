Menu

Canada

Ancaster, Ont. lottery winner says some of his $448K win will go to a new vehicle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:33 pm
James Browne of Ancaster won $448,189.50 in the August 20, 2022 Lottario draw. View image in full screen
James Browne of Ancaster won $448,189.50 in the August 20, 2022 Lottario draw. OLG

An Ancaster, Ont., man says his six figure lottery win in August was his first major win from a game he plays weekly.

James Browne, a 72-year-old retiree, revealed a new car is one of his future purchases to be made courtesy of his $448,000 Lottario win.

Read more: Hamilton-Burlington SPCA 33rd annual Wiggle Waggle Walk returns as ‘in-person’ event

“I checked my ticket multiple times to make sure it was real. I was very calm and a bit nervous,” Browne said after confirming the win.

Trending Stories

He anticipates he’ll be frugal with most of his remaining cash, likely parking it in savings.

The winning ticket was purchased mid-August at Fortino’s on Wilson Street in Ancaster.

