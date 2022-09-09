Ancaster, Ont. lottery winner says some of his $448K win will go to a new vehicle

An Ancaster, Ont., man says his six figure lottery win in August was his first major win from a game he plays weekly.
James Browne, a 72-year-old retiree, revealed a new car is one of his future purchases to be made courtesy of his $448,000 Lottario win.
“I checked my ticket multiple times to make sure it was real. I was very calm and a bit nervous,” Browne said after confirming the win.
He anticipates he’ll be frugal with most of his remaining cash, likely parking it in savings.
The winning ticket was purchased mid-August at Fortino’s on Wilson Street in Ancaster.
