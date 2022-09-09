Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Death of Queen Elizabeth II pushes Bank of England to delay rate hike decision

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 9, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II from here and around the world' Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II from here and around the world
Her reign stretched over seven decades and five generations of the royal family, and with her death today a life dedicated to service comes to an end. Here are some sights and sounds from here and around the world as people pay tribute.

The Bank of England on Friday postponed next week’s interest rate decision following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, its first delay to a monetary policy meeting since the central bank became operationally independent 25 years ago.

Sterling fell half a cent against the dollar as the BoE said it was rescheduling its next announcement on interest rates and other decisions until Sept. 22 from an original date of Sept 15.

“In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week,” the BoE said in a statement.

“The Committee’s decision will be announced at 12 noon on 22 September.”

Read more: England postpones soccer games to mourn longest-reigning monarch

Story continues below advertisement

Economists have said they mostly expect the BoE to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points, although some in financial markets expect an even bigger hike of 75 basis points.

Trending Stories

The BoE also pushed back its planned start of sales from its stock of corporate bonds, much of it accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, by a week to Sept. 27.

The British pound sterling (GBP) was last trading at US$1.158, up 0.70 per cent on the day.

The death of Queen Elizabeth has heightened an uncertain state of affairs in Britain after the pound hit a 35-year low on the dollar earlier this week.

Click to play video: 'Interest rate realities for your family’s bottom line' Interest rate realities for your family’s bottom line
Interest rate realities for your family’s bottom line
© 2022 Reuters
Queen Elizabeth tagQueen Elizabeth II taginterest rate tagqueen elizabeth death tagBank of England tagQueen Dead tagCurrencies tagBank of England rate hike tagBritish Pound Sterling tagGBP tagQueen Elizabeth death reaction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers