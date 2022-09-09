Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate anti-semitic messages in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 12:29 pm
Hamilton police are seeking a man they suspect was placing anti-semitic messages around downtown Hamilton. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are seeking a man they suspect was placing anti-semitic messages around downtown Hamilton. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

Police are seeking a suspect in connection with the placement of anti-semitic messages in Hamilton’s downtown.

Investigators say the graffiti was located in an area not far from city hall at Main Street West and Bay Street.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s believed the messages were placed on a number of permanent fixtures by a man between Sunday and Tuesday this past week.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU investigates incident involving Hamilton police shooting at suspect with a firearm

The suspect is described as a male, between 30 and 50 years old, with a large build and short black hair.

Detectives have pulled surveillance video from the area and believe the man wore a black sweater, jeans, red running shoes and a black backpack in one instance.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagCity Hall tagGraffiti taganti-Semitic tagBay Street tagmain street west taganti-semitic messages taggraffiti downtown hamilton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers