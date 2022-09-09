Police investigate anti-semitic messages in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a suspect in connection with the placement of anti-semitic messages in Hamilton’s downtown.

Investigators say the graffiti was located in an area not far from city hall at Main Street West and Bay Street.

Hamilton Police are attempting to identify an individual responsible for multiple anti-Semitic messages. READ MORE: https://t.co/8q39Kaj9cS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 9, 2022

It’s believed the messages were placed on a number of permanent fixtures by a man between Sunday and Tuesday this past week.

The suspect is described as a male, between 30 and 50 years old, with a large build and short black hair.

Detectives have pulled surveillance video from the area and believe the man wore a black sweater, jeans, red running shoes and a black backpack in one instance.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.