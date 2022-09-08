Menu

Changes to Manitoba’s court system after Queen’s death

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:14 pm
Changes to Manitoba’s court system after Queen’s death - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press/John Woods

Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday is leading to a name change in Manitoba’s court system.

The Court of Queen’s Bench will now become the Court of King’s Bench.

READ MORE: A look back at Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Manitoba

Trending Stories

Manitoba Courts saying documentation and signage will change as quickly as possible.

In a statement on its website, Manitoba Courts says “In light of the sad news respecting the Queen’s passing, pursuant to s. 3 of The Court of Queen’s Bench Act, the Court in name and in all documents and proceedings shall be designated and described as the Court of King’s Bench.”L

Other provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan also made similar moves Thursday.

