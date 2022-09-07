Man and woman dead after crash on Nova Scotia highway

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman have died after a crash on Highway 12 in Harriston, N.S., late Wednesday morning.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police, along with EHS and fire services, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m.

Officers learned that a Ford Escape was travelling on the highway when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, an 80-year-old man from Bridgewater, and the passenger, a 76-year-old woman also from Bridgewater, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” the release said.