Canada

Man and woman dead after crash on Nova Scotia highway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning September 7, 2022' Global News Morning September 7, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A man and a woman have died after a crash on Highway 12 in Harriston, N.S., late Wednesday morning.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police, along with EHS and fire services, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m.

Read more: N.S. man dies in crash involving pickup truck, cube truck and transport truck

Officers learned that a Ford Escape was travelling on the highway when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Trending Stories

The driver, an 80-year-old man from Bridgewater, and the passenger, a 76-year-old woman also from Bridgewater, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: 2 killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” the release said.

