Kingston and the Islands MP urging rural residents to provide input on riding boundary adjustments

Send this page to someone via email

The latest proposal electoral riding redrawing would mean rural Kingston, north of the 401, is moved out of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston riding and made part of the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding.

Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen says he’s heard from many people that they’re tired of their representation being over an hour away.

“We hear from a lot of people that live north of the 401 wondering and complaining about why they’re not part of this riding,” he said.

With the proposed changes in the new proposal moving rural Kingston to Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding, their constituency is just 40 minutes away in the Brockville area, instead of over an hour away in Carleton Place.

Story continues below advertisement

Gerretsen says a period of public input is open to anyone who wants to comment on riding lines, and he’s been advocating for people to make their opinion known.

Glenburnie resident Anne Woodall says she would very much like to see rural Kingston re-join the riding of Kingston and the Islands.

“Originally when we moved here, and up until recently, we were with Kingston, and it made perfect sense because it was the same on all platforms, on all levels of government,” said Woodall.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s city councillor, who represents the countryside district, Gary Oosterhof, says he sees merit to being in either riding. But that he has definitely heard complaints over the years.

“It is nice to be part of a rural area, but going all the way to Prescott is not attractive to me either,” he said.

Now is the time for people to have their say.

“This is an opportunity for people to express their position so they can be added back into the riding if the commission deems that appropriate,” added Gerretsen.

He said that written comments, which can be sent by email, must be submitted by September 25th. There will also be a public meeting on the matter next month for which residents must register to attend.

Advertisement