Crime

Manitoba RCMP nixes text alerts as manhunt continues in Saskatchewan

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 3:48 pm
Saskatchewan Stabbings View image in full screen
RCMP vehicles are seen outside the police force's detachment in Melfort, Saskatchewan. Authorities are still looking for one suspect in connection with a series of fatal stabbings on Sunday. Slavo Kutas/Global News

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve cancelled the text message alerts connected to a deadly spree of stabbings over the long weekend in Saskatchewan.

Although the emergency alerts were initially sent out to residents across the Prairies, the search for suspect Myles Sanderson has recently been focused specifically on Saskatchewan.

Read more: Former parole board member, Winnipeg cop, says he’s surprised stabbing suspect got parole

The RCMP’s Tara Seel told Global News the alerts in this province were cancelled Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Manitoba RCMP, however, continue to monitor the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border, and have also sent resources west to support their Saskatchewan counterparts with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'How Manitoba RCMP are responding to Saskatchewan manhunt situation' How Manitoba RCMP are responding to Saskatchewan manhunt situation
How Manitoba RCMP are responding to Saskatchewan manhunt situation
