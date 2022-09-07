Manitoba RCMP nixes text alerts as manhunt continues in Saskatchewan

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve cancelled the text message alerts connected to a deadly spree of stabbings over the long weekend in Saskatchewan.
Although the emergency alerts were initially sent out to residents across the Prairies, the search for suspect Myles Sanderson has recently been focused specifically on Saskatchewan.
The RCMP’s Tara Seel told Global News the alerts in this province were cancelled Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.
Manitoba RCMP, however, continue to monitor the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border, and have also sent resources west to support their Saskatchewan counterparts with the investigation.
