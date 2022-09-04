Menu

Canada

Busy Sunday morning as London, Ont. firefighters knock out 2 blazes

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 4, 2022 2:56 pm
A blaze on Bonaventure Drive in east London. View image in full screen
A blaze on Bonaventure Drive in east London. London Fire Department/Twitter

It was a busy Sunday morning for London, Ont., firefighters as they put out two blazes on opposite ends of the city.

The London Fire Department tweeted about the first blaze at 8:12 a.m.

It took place on Littlewoods Drive near Highway 401 in southwest London and involved a structure that was on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and called in the fire marshal’s office for further investigation.

At 8:38 a.m., the fire department tweeted about another blaze on Bonaventure Drive in east London.

London police will lead the investigation into the second fire.

In addition to extinguishing two blazes on Sunday, London fire crews also helped the Middlesex Centre Fire Department with rescuing a person in medical distress.

The rescue took place on the north bank of Thames River at end of Denfield Road.

