Busy Sunday morning as London, Ont. firefighters knock out 2 blazes

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy Sunday morning for London, Ont., firefighters as they put out two blazes on opposite ends of the city.

The London Fire Department tweeted about the first blaze at 8:12 a.m.

It took place on Littlewoods Drive near Highway 401 in southwest London and involved a structure that was on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and called in the fire marshal’s office for further investigation.

At 8:38 a.m., the fire department tweeted about another blaze on Bonaventure Drive in east London.

Story continues below advertisement

London police will lead the investigation into the second fire.

In addition to extinguishing two blazes on Sunday, London fire crews also helped the Middlesex Centre Fire Department with rescuing a person in medical distress.

The rescue took place on the north bank of Thames River at end of Denfield Road.

Busy early am for firefighters this structure fire on Littlewwods Rd in S/W London near Hwy 401. Crews shuttled water, fire crews will remain putting out hot spots, fire inspectors are investigating with ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ and ⁦@ONFireMarshal⁩ will be contacted #ldnont pic.twitter.com/8yxnnn2SHO — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 4, 2022

Fire crews attend a fire on Bonaventure Dr this am. Firefighters made quick work to contain fire with the use of foam. Fire investigators are on scene with ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ being the lead on this investigation. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/EyoermOy3X — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 4, 2022

Advertisement