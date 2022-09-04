OPP launch overnight search for missing kayaker in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police and personnel from Canadian Forces Base Trenton are involved in an water and air based search for a missing man in Georgian Bay last seen between Christian Island and Beckwith Island.

The OPP’s Southern Georgian Bay Detachment says a 67-year-old man was reported missing from a vessel at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man had moored his vessel on the west side of Beckwith Island, and used an orange inflatable to to retrieve an inflatable kayak and paddle board that had come loose.

Officers have recovered the kayak, paddle board and orange inflatable with no sign of the missing man, whom police say was not wearing a life-jacket when he was last seen.

Marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment are involved in the search, along with a Griffon search and rescue helicopter and a Hercules fixed wing search and rescue aircraft from CFB Trenton’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Indian Maiden ferry of the Beausoleil First Nation.

Police are warning boaters that bright marine illumination flares are likely to be used to to assist in the search.

Marine/Air search with @JRCCTrentCCCOS for a missing male in the water is currently underway off the west side of Beckwith Island @Chimnissing. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Charles Dicaire is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 #SGBOPP^dh pic.twitter.com/AZ2mjEI4LL — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 4, 2022