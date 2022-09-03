McMaster Marauders football team mauls York Lions

Send this page to someone via email

Andreas Dueck threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns as the McMaster Marauders football team blasted the York University Lions 39-1 Saturday afternoon.

It was McMaster’s 23rd consecutive win over York dating back to 1998, the all-time series sitting at 39-13. The Lions last beat Mac on Sept. 6, 1997.

McMaster raced out to a 12-0 lead thanks to three safeties and two field goals from Benjamin MacDonald.

Dueck tossed a nine-yard TD to receiver Dima Ignajatovic with 19 seconds to play in the first half. That put the Marauders ahead 19-0 at the break.

McMaster went up 26-1 on Dueck’s second major of the contest when he and receiver Nicholas Adair connected on a 21-yard pass play 17 seconds into the fourth quarter.

MacDonald chipped in with two more field goals in the fourth quarter before Mac scored its last TD of the game on a 15-yard pass from backup QB Keegan Hall to receiver David Bazzo.

On the defensive side of the ball, Devonte Ballantyne made two interceptions and teammate Josh Cumber added another.

McMaster (1-1) next plays Sept. 10 when they host the Ottawa Gee-Gees at Ron Joyce Stadium.