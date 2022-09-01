Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw, Sask. man charged after being found with sawed-off rifle

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 8:23 pm
Isaac Brown of Moose Jaw has been charged with several firearms offences, including breaching a court ordered firearms prohibition, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and LSD.
Isaac Brown of Moose Jaw has been charged with several firearms offences, including breaching a court ordered firearms prohibition, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and LSD. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter

On Aug. 30 at 7:13 a.m., police in Moose Jaw, Sask., responded to a report of a suspicious male on a rooftop in the area of the Town & Country Mall.

The male was located and arrested for trespassing. When police found him, he had possession of a loaded .22 caliber sawed-off rifle, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine, seven grams of fentanyl and a small amount of LSD.

Read more: Saskatoon and Regina hold events advocating for more harm reduction supports

Isaac Brown of Moose Jaw has been charged with several firearms offences, including breaching a court-ordered firearms prohibition, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and LSD.

Brown appeared in Moose Jaw provincial court on Aug. 31, where he was remanded into custody.

