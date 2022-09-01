Menu

Health

First case of avian influenza confirmed in Nunavut in infected wild bird

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 7:28 pm
Nunavut says it has confirmed the first case of avian influenza in the territory.

The case was discovered by the Canadian Wildlife Service in a live thick-billed murre on Coats Island in mid-July.

Read more: Avian flu in Canada: Everything you need to know

The territory says testing of the bird recently confirmed the case.

Avian flu has been discovered in birds in all of Canada’s provinces, as well as in Yukon.

While highly contagious among birds, the risk of avian influenza infection to the general public is considered low.

Residents who hunt wild birds and harvest eggs are advised to wear gloves, wash their hands, and clean their clothing and equipment.

