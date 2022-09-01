What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Labour Day long weekend is upon us and with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high 20s, many of us will be enjoying three days of relaxation.

The annual holiday Monday to celebrate the achievements of workers will be a day off for most Ontarians.

Canada Post locations will be closed and mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

If you’re hoping to knock errands off your to-do list, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Sept. 5.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and bylaw services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: The City of Hamilton recently ordered its third-party provider of accessible transit to remove about a third of its vehicle fleet from service. For more information on rides check out the city’s website.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Monday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Sept. 5.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be open on Sept. 5.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Labour Day.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified (four-hour) schedule.

Arenas: Either closed or on a modified schedule.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Labour Day.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times are on a reduced schedule over the Labour Day long weekend. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. The city’s nine splash pads will be open Sept. 5.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Paid parking, on weekends only, is in effect at Beachway Park. Reservations are required for Lowville Park.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Labour Day.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Sept. 5.

Open on Monday: Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, splash pads, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre

Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, splash pads, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre Closed on Monday: St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, arenas, Russell Avenue and Port Weller Community Centres, Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres, Victoria Lawn Cemetery administration office, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre box offices, Port Dalhousie Pool and Lincoln Park pools are now closed for the season

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: Public Health Ontario to have final say on topics studied by new science table

Story continues below advertisement

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a holiday schedule for Labour Day.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on Sept. 5. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Sept. 5, but not all. Labour Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed. Other outlets’ hours are as follows:

Eastgate Square: Closed

Lime Ridge Mall: Closed

The Centre on Barton: Most stores will be closed.

The Pen Centre: Closed

Fairview Mall: Closed

Mapleview Centre: Closed

Burlington Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Story continues below advertisement

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Sept. 5 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Some Beer Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day. They include:

Hamilton

Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street)

Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North)

Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage)

Eastgate Square

Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue)

Upper James Street (at Stone Chruch Road)

Brantford

Murray Street (at Grey)

LCBO: Stores will be closed.

Read more: Metrolinx to alter weekend service due to congestion in downtown Toronto

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres.

However, some heritage sites like the McKenzie Printery and McFarland House will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant and Queenston Heights restaurant will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Sept. 5 including:

Aga Khan Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CNE: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Splash Works: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.