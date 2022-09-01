Menu

Winnipeg kids can beat the heat with an extra week of spray pad fun

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 5:11 pm
.A boy plays at a spray pad. View image in full screen
.A boy plays at a spray pad. Global News / File

Despite September’s arrival and back-to-school on the horizon, Winnipeg kids will have a chance for an extra week to hold on to summer as the city extends its spray pad season.

The city said Thursday that spray pads will remain open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 11 — one week longer than initially planned — to allow locals to take advantage of Winnipeg’s recent warm weather.

Read more: A new spray pad is making its way to Adsum Park in Winnipeg

Outdoor and wading pools, however, will still close at the previously announced times — some on Friday and others on Monday.

Trending Stories

The Michaëlle Jean Park spray pad at Norquay Community Centre has also closed for the season.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s River Heights community getting new spray pad, playground' Winnipeg’s River Heights community getting new spray pad, playground
Winnipeg’s River Heights community getting new spray pad, playground – Aug 10, 2022
