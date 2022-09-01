Winnipeg kids can beat the heat with an extra week of spray pad fun

Despite September’s arrival and back-to-school on the horizon, Winnipeg kids will have a chance for an extra week to hold on to summer as the city extends its spray pad season.
The city said Thursday that spray pads will remain open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 11 — one week longer than initially planned — to allow locals to take advantage of Winnipeg’s recent warm weather.
Outdoor and wading pools, however, will still close at the previously announced times — some on Friday and others on Monday.
The Michaëlle Jean Park spray pad at Norquay Community Centre has also closed for the season.
