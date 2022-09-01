Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘A dismal situation’: U.S. life expectancy drops for 2nd year in a row

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:31 pm
A stock images shows a doctor holding a stethoscope printed with the American flag. View image in full screen
U.S. life expectancy has fallen to the lowest level seen since 1996, continuing a steep decline largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped once again, marking the second consecutive year the country has announced this grim finding.

U.S. life expectancy has now fallen to the lowest level seen since 1996, a government report revealed.

It also marks the steepest two-year decline in a century.

Read more: U.S. CDC scraps quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, to 77.3 years, primarily due to the deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years, to 76 years, one month.

Story continues below advertisement

The CDC says COVID-19 is to blame for about half of the decline in 2021, a year when vaccinations became widely available but new coronavirus variants caused waves of hospitalizations and deaths. Other contributors to the decline are long-standing problems: drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

As of Aug. 27, CDC data indicated that more than 1.4 million people have COVID-19 as a related cause of death on their death certificates.

Dr. Elizabeth Arias, a researcher at the CDC who worked on the report, told Reuters the decline effectively means the U.S. has lost a full decade’s worth of improvements in life expectancy.

Read more: Bivalent COVID vaccines in Canada — How do they work and who can get them?

Story continues below advertisement

“Life expectancy has been increasing gradually every year for the past several decades,” she said. “The decline between 2019 and 2020 was so large that it took us back to the levels we were in 2003. Sort of like we lost a decade.”

Samuel Preston, a University of Pennsylvania demographer, told NPR it’s “a dismal situation.”

“It was bad before and it’s gotten worse.”

However, the latest figures show major discrepancies in life expectancy along gender and racial and ethnic groups.

Trending Stories

The gap between men and women widened in 2021, with men now expected to live to 73.2 years – nearly six years fewer than women.

Story continues below advertisement

American Indian and Indigenous Alaskan people also face a decline of more than 6.5 years in life expectancy since the pandemic began. It now sits at 65 years.

White people saw the second-largest drop among racial and ethnic groups in 2021, with life expectancy falling one year, to about 76 years. Black Americans had the third-largest decline, falling more than eight months, to 70 years, 10 months.

Dr. Steven Woolf, a professor of population health and health equity at Virginia Commonwealth University, told NPR the results of the study are “very disturbing.”

“This shows that U.S. life expectancy in 2021 was even lower than in 2020,” he said, adding that other high-income countries have seen a rebound in life expectancy, which Woolf says makes the U.S. results “all the more tragic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Life expectancy is an estimate of the average number of years a baby born in a given year might expect to live, given death rates at that time.

Life expectancy in the U.S. is among the lowest of developed nations around the world.

Read more: Over a quarter of items sold at Canada’s dollar stores have toxic chemicals, report says

According to the latest available numbers from the World Bank, Hong Kong and Japan have the world’s highest life expectancies at around 85 followed by Singapore at 84.

Life expectancy in Canada hovers around 82.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Expert says Canada can expect a spike in COVID-19 variants cases during fall and winter' Expert says Canada can expect a spike in COVID-19 variants cases during fall and winter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagU.S. tagHealth tagCDC tagLife Expectancy tagUS life expectancy tagcovid life expectancy tagCDC life expectancy taglife expectancy americans taglife expectancy pandemic tagU.S. life expectancy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers