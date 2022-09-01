Kids in Saskatchewan head back to school

Send this page to someone via email

Summer vacation is officially over as students and teachers head back to the classroom on Thursday around Saskatchwan.

As kids fill school grounds for the first time in two months, SGI is taking the opportunity to remind drivers about safe driving.

School zone speed limits are in effect and speeding in one could cost you a $310 ticket and three demerit points on your licence.

“Drivers who obey the adjusted speed limit and avoid distractions like cellphone use when passing through school zones will find themselves at the head of the class,” SGI stated.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy also reminded drivers to pay attention to “no parking” signs and avoid contributing to school zone congestion.

Story continues below advertisement

2:58 First day of School for Saskatchewan families First day of School for Saskatchewan families

“Being careful around students that are coming off of school buses as well. The school buses are very busy and will be loading (and) unloading students — so you want to be careful watching over crossing guards and paying attention around intersections.”

SGI also offered parents tips to keep kids safe.

“Parents should absolutely have a conversation with their kids about the importance of crossing at crosswalks, waiting for the lights, or any instruction from crossing guards,” McMurchy said.

Kids should also be reminded not to jaywalk or walk out between parked cars.

New school, playground zone rules in Saskatoon

With a new school year in session, there are also new traffic laws for school zones in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

School zones will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week now and all year round.

New playground zones also came into effect on Thursday. The speeding limit in marked playground zones is 30 km/hr year round from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Read more: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new butterfly exhibit

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) spokesperson Brad Jennings said officers will be focusing on spreading awareness about the new rules this month.

“There will be enforcement obviously for those ones where it’s necessary, but right off the bat, education, awareness is what we’re going to be looking at,” Jennings told Global News.

High schools in the city also no longer have 30 km/hr signs and drivers are also reminded they can be fined for making a U-turn in school and playground zones.

2:06 School zone safety School zone safety